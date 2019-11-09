Russian MFA: Settlement of Nagorno Garabagh conflict is in the spotlight of Russian President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia continues to play an active role in mediation efforts to resolve the Nagorno Garabagh conflict. Assistance to the parties in the Nagorno Garabagh conflict is one of the priorities of the Russian foreign policy and this is in the center of attention of the Russian president,” stated on the report of the Russian Foreign Ministry before the official visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Armenia.

“In our firm conviction, the settlement of the conflict should be carried out exclusively by political and diplomatic means, through dialogue between the parties. We believe that if there is political will, diplomatic efforts will sooner or later allow us to move forward and come to a compromise. For our part, we will contribute to reaching a settlement, both as part of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno Garabagh settlement, as well as taking account of our close relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the report reads.

News.Az

News.Az