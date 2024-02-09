Russian MFA spokesperson criticizes OSCE ODIHR report on Azerbaijan's presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) report on the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Zakharova commented on the report regarding the election in Azerbaijan during a meeting of the Interim Commission of the Federation Council for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia’s Internal Affairs.

"No matter the candidates or parties, what truly matters is the political engagement leading to a well-defined outcome. I pose a question to OSCE ODIHR: Have they considered the importance of societal unity during critical moments for a nation? It seems they may have overlooked this crucial aspect. Without understanding this, their ability to observe an election is questionable," she said.

