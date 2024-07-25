Russian military helicopter crashes, crew dead
A Russian Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Kaluga region during a route flight, killing its crew, the country’s Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.“An Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Kaluga Region while performing a routine flight. The helicopter went down in a deserted area. There is no destruction on the ground. The crew was killed,” the ministry informed.
The ministry said a technical malfunction was likely to blame.
“A commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site,” it added.