Yandex metrika counter

Russian military helicopter crashes, crew dead

  • Region
  • Share
Russian military helicopter crashes, crew dead

A Russian Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in Russia’s Kaluga region during a route flight, killing its crew, the country’s Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

“An Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Kaluga Region while performing a routine flight. The helicopter went down in a deserted area. There is no destruction on the ground. The crew was killed,” the ministry informed.

The ministry said a technical malfunction was likely to blame.

“A commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site,” it added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      