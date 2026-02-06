Russian missile and drone attack hits Ukraine’s Kirovohrad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s Kirovohrad region overnight, damaging power infrastructure and residential buildings, Ukrainian officials said.

Regional authorities said the strikes hit communities in the Oleksandriia district, damaging homes and power lines. Emergency repair crews have begun work to restore electricity supply, News.Az reports, citing Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration.

Officials also reported damage to a warehouse facility in the Kropyvnytskyi district following the attacks.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched multiple missiles, including advanced aeroballistic missiles, along with waves of attack drones targeting the region.

Energy crews are working to repair damaged power infrastructure and stabilize electricity supply in affected areas.

Authorities said teams are working to address damage as quickly as possible following the strikes.

The Kirovohrad region has repeatedly been targeted by drone and missile attacks. Previous strikes have damaged critical infrastructure and caused power outages across multiple settlements.

Officials continue monitoring the situation as air defence systems remain on alert.

