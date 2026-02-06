Russia seeks to link Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to its power grid

Russia is attempting to connect Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to its own power grid as part of broader efforts to consolidate control over the occupied facility.

Analysts say the move appears aimed at creating conditions to restart electricity production and redirect power output toward Russia’s energy system, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russian nuclear regulator Rostekhnadzor has reportedly been working on licensing processes linked to operations at the plant. Officials recently visited the facility to discuss operational and safety issues and indicated plans to grant an operating license for one of the plant’s power units.

Licenses for additional units have already been issued in previous months, while the plant’s administrative structure has reportedly been reorganized to match Russian nuclear management systems.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian control since early 2022. Ukraine and its partners consider the facility to be illegally occupied under international law.

Analysts say Russia has repeatedly attempted to formalize its control over the site through administrative and regulatory steps.

The situation around the plant remains a major focus of international concern due to safety risks and its strategic importance to regional energy supply.

Diplomatic proposals have included possible joint management arrangements involving multiple countries, though Ukraine has rejected such proposals.

At the same time, temporary local ceasefire arrangements have allowed some repairs to damaged power infrastructure around the plant.

The future control and operation of the facility remains closely tied to broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

