Russian negotiators arrive in Istanbul for peace talks with Ukraine

Russian negotiators arrived in Istanbul on Monday for a new round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv as the Russian war on Ukraine has continued for over a month, News.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The private plane carrying the Russian delegation landed at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport at around 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT).

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive in Istanbul this evening.

The two-day peace talks are set to start on Tuesday at the presidential Dolmabahce office.

Several rounds of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, with no concrete results achieved yet.

