Russian oil refinery in Komi attacked by drones of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate

As a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery in the Komi Republic in northwestern Russia was hit on Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the information, the attacked enterprise is located deep in Russian territory, more than two thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The affected facility is involved in supplying the Russian army with fuel and lubricants.

The drones, sources said, hit a tank containing oil products, causing the contents to spill, and damaged a gas and gas condensate processing plant, which is used to produce propane-butane and gasoline.

News.Az