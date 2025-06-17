Russian overnight attack on Kyiv kills 14 and injures 44, officials say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Waves of Russian drones and missiles struck districts across the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, killing 14 people and injuring 44, according to the interior ministry, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Russian attack struck 27 locations around the capital, damaging residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure facilities, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"Today, the enemy spared neither drones nor missiles," he said about what he called one of the largest attacks on the city since Russia launched the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

