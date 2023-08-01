Yandex metrika counter

Russian peacekeepers convoy Armenia’s illegal military cargo transportation to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (VIDEO)

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Russian peacekeepers convoy Armenia’s illegal military cargo transportation to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (VIDEO)

Another piece of footage has been released, showing illegal military cargo transportation of Armenian separatists to the territory of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

The footage clearly shows the illegal military cargo transportation carried out by Armenian military formations accompanied by armored vehicles of Russian peacekeepers.

News.Az presents the footage.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      