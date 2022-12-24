Russian peacekeepers dismantle tents they set up in area of protests on Lachin-Khankandi road

Russian peacekeepers are dismantling the tents that they set up near the post belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the Lachin-Khankandi road, News.az reports.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is expected to move the containers to another place. The activities are currently underway in this regard.

The protest action, organized by Azerbaijani ecologists and NGO representatives on the Lachin-Shusha road over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been going on for 13 days.

