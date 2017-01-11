Russian police kill four militants in Chechnya

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four members of an illegal armed group were eliminated in a special police operation in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, according to a source in police, Sputnik reported.

Four militants were killed and one detained in a special police operation in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Chechnya on Wednesday, a local police source said.

"A special operation was carried out near the villages of Kurchaloy and Geldagan. Four members of an illegal armed group were eliminated, one was detained," the source told RIA Novosti.

According to the source, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov personally supervised the operation.

News.Az

News.Az