Russian political analyst comments on establishment of new economic regions in Azerbaijan

The establishment of new economic areas has a great role for Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period of the reconstruction of the liberated territories, Russian political analyst Sergey Markov told News.Az.

"Such kind of economic zones is created when there is a need to stimulate economic growth. And in this sense, it is necessary not only to create them but also to properly administer and provide positive investment conditions. And here Azerbaijan faces a hugely ambitious task to develop the liberated territories. And these zones are established taking into account the special conditions of the region itself in terms of attracting both local and foreign investment," he said.

Speaking about the political side of the issue, the expert noted that Azerbaijan finally regained the ability to govern its territories, which have been under occupation by Armenia for almost 30 years.

