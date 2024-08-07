Russian president blames Ukraine for ‘large-scale provocation’ in south-western region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described a Ukrainian incursion into the country’s south-western Kursk region as a “large-scale provocation” as his officials asserted that they were fighting off cross-border raids for a second day, News.Az reports citing LBC .

Ukrainian officials remained quiet about the scope of the operation.Mr Putin told cabinet officials he would meet with top defence and security officials to discuss what he called the “indiscriminate shelling of civilian buildings, residential houses, ambulances with different types of weapons”.He instructed the cabinet to coordinate assistance to the Kursk region.The head of the region urged residents to donate blood due to the intense fighting

