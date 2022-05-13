Russian president, German chancellor discuss situation in Ukraine
- 13 May 2022 11:14
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said in a statement, News.Az reports.
The Russian and German leaders also exchanged views on the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Putin and Scholz agreed to continue contacts over Ukraine.