Russian President Putin says may attend G20 Summit in Indonesia next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was still possible that he would attend the G20 Summit in Indonesia next month, News.az reports citing TASS.

"I am very grateful to the authorities [of Indonesia] and President Joko Widodo for the extended invitation to attend the G20 Summit," the president told a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"We will think how we will manage it," he continued. "Russia will be definitely presented there at the very high level. Perhaps, I will be there as well, but I will think about it."

The G20 is slated to take place in Indonesia’s Bali between November 15 and 16.

News.Az