Russian President Vladimir Putin makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On December 24, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

During the phone conversation, Vladimir Putin sincerely congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the President of Russia for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the presidents discussed the practical implementation of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, in particular, those pertaining to ensuring security on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

