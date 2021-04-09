Russian Prosecutor General visits Alley of Honors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov is on an official visit to Azerbaijan on the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart Kamran Aliyev.

Kamran Aliyev and Igor Krasnov have today visited the Alley of Honors to put a wreath at the tomb of the national leader, founder, and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then they visited a complex in honor of the participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and laid a wreath at the monument.

