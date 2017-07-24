Russian, Qatari top diplomats discuss Gulf crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister and his Qatari counterpart on Monday exchanged views on the efforts taken to ease tensions in relations between Qatar and other Arab countries, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

"Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s position regarding the settlement of this conflict through negotiations based on mutual respect for the interests and concerns of the countries involved," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Lavrov had a phone conversation with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, where he said that a prompt settlement would help consolidate the efforts of regional countries in the common fight against international terrorism, the statement added.



Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the U.A.E. and Bahrain have imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar and presented a list of demands to Doha to end the siege.



Qatar denies the accusation and insists the blockade is a violation of international law.

News.Az

News.Az