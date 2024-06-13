Russian stock market suspends trading in dollars, euros after US sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Moscow Exchange on Thursday suspended trading in dollars and euros after it was sanctioned by the United States in a new raft of restrictions aimed at hindering Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing the Moscow Times.

“Due to the introduction of restrictive measures by the United States against the Moscow Exchange Group… from June 13, 2024, trading on the Moscow Exchange markets will be conducted… with the exception of instruments with settlements in U.S. dollars and euros,” the exchange said in a statement.“In the face of new challenges, the Moscow Exchange will continue to provide clients with access to all segments of the trading platform,” it added.Russia’s National Clearing Center, which acts as an intermediary in foreign exchange transactions at the Moscow Exchange, was also hit by U.S. sanctions.The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday widened sanctions against Russia aimed at cutting the flow of money and goods to Moscow as it continues to wage war on neighboring Ukraine. The sanctions targeted more than 300 entities, including those in Russia and countries like China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

