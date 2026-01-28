Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia, apartments damaged

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia caused widespread damage to residential buildings and left two civilians injured early Wednesday, regional authorities reported.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Russian forces struck the city at dawn, hitting the courtyard of a multi-story apartment complex. The impact triggered a fire that spread through the building, damaging more than 100 apartments and around 20 vehicles, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency services responded quickly to extinguish the blaze and assist residents. Initially, officials reported no casualties, but later confirmed that an 88-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man sought medical treatment and received on-site care.

Photographs released by local authorities showed shattered windows, burned vehicles, and extensive structural damage to the residential block.

Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region have faced frequent Russian attacks in recent weeks, involving drones, missiles, and aerial bombs. Officials say emergency crews remain on alert as damage assessments and recovery operations continue.

