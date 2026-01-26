Russian strikes hit Zaporizhzhia homes overnight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out two waves of strikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, damaging private homes and triggering fires, local authorities reported on January 26.

The city was attacked twice during the night. The second wave involved four separate strikes, which caused damage to residential houses. A fire broke out in one of the affected homes, but firefighters quickly brought it under control, News.Az reports, citing Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Preliminary reports indicate that no casualties were recorded.

The first attack occurred around 1:00 a.m. Kyiv time. Emergency services responded to a fire at the impact site, and authorities later confirmed that no one was injured in that incident.

The surrounding Zaporizhzhia region was also targeted. In the town of Vilnyansk, strikes caused additional fires and damage to residential buildings.

Zaporizhzhia and its region remain frequent targets of Russian attacks, with drones, missiles, and aerial bombs regularly used against urban and civilian infrastructure. Earlier this month, on January 21, similar strikes damaged private houses and utility structures in the city.

Local authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.

News.Az