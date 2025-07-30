Russian strike on Ukrainian training unit kills three servicemen, injures 18, military says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian training unit on Tuesday killed three servicemen and injured 18, Ukraine's Ground Forces said, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"Today, July 29, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ground Forces said in a statement on Telegram.

"Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel. As of 21:30, it is known that there are three dead and 18 wounded servicemen."

The report gave no indication where the attack had taken place. But military bloggers suggested it had occurred near the country's northern border in Chernihiv region.

A Russian attack on a training ground in central Ukraine in June killed 12 servicemen and wounded dozens. The incident prompted the commander of Ukraine's ground forces to tender his resignation and he was reassigned to another post.

News.Az