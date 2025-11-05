Russian strikes hit rescue workers in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk, several injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched multiple attacks on the city of Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Wednesday, injuring several people, including rescue personnel. According to the Kramatorsk City Council, the strikes occurred around 9:10 a.m. Kyiv time, targeting a rescue unit and an industrial zone. Two women, aged 66 and 72, were wounded and are receiving medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed that a Russian FPV drone struck a minibus traveling on a highway, destroying the vehicle and injuring four people. Emergency services are assessing the full extent of the damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on Kramatorsk. On September 14, Russian airstrikes damaged multiple high-rise buildings, educational institutions, administrative offices, and commercial properties, injuring 19 people. Earlier in September, rescuers were targeted while extinguishing fires, and drones have repeatedly been used to strike the city and surrounding areas.

Journalists have also been caught in these attacks. On October 23, Freedom TV reporter Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin were killed when their car was deliberately targeted by a Russian drone.

Local authorities emphasized that all relevant emergency services are working to determine the full consequences of the latest attacks, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by Russian drone strikes in the region.

