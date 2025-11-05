Türkiye in talks with Russia to renew major gas supply deals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Russia’s Gazprom are negotiating extensions to two major pipeline gas supply contracts.

The existing agreements between Gazprom and Turkish state energy company BOTAŞ, which cover up to 21.75 billion cubic meters of gas annually, are set to expire on December 31, 2025. Both sides are reportedly working to maintain supply levels at roughly 22 billion cubic meters per year, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The talks come as the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump increases pressure on countries importing Russian energy. Washington recently imposed sanctions on two of Russia’s largest oil companies, prompting Turkish refineries to start reducing purchases of Russian crude.

While Ankara has traditionally resisted calls to cut Russian gas imports — which flow primarily through long-term pipeline contracts — it has recently taken steps toward diversification. In September, Türkiye signed new liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreements, including deals with U.S. suppliers.

Rising domestic output from newly-developed Black Sea gas fields could also give Türkiye surplus supply in the coming years.

For Gazprom, Türkiye has become one of its most important remaining export markets after losing most of its European customers due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That reality gives Ankara stronger bargaining power as it seeks more favorable pricing in contract renewals.

In 2024, Gazprom supplied around 21.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye, making the country the second-largest buyer of Russian pipeline gas after China.

Türkiye is the fourth-largest gas market in Europe and is heavily reliant on imports. Alongside Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan supply significant volumes of gas to the country.

At the same time, Ankara has been reducing Russian energy imports. Reuters recently reported that Turkish refiners, including SOCAR Türkiye’s STAR refinery, have turned to alternative crude suppliers from Iraq, Kazakhstan and other producers.

Western sanctions have also contributed to higher diesel prices inside Türkiye.

News.Az