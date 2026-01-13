Russian strikes kill 2 in Kharkiv suburbs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian attacks on the outskirts of Kharkiv overnight on January 13 have left two people dead and three others injured, local authorities reported. Emergency services are actively responding to the scene.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, confirmed that a 42-year-old and a 40-year-old man were hospitalized, while a 58-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. All victims are receiving medical care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The first reports initially indicated one death and three injuries, but updates confirmed a second fatality, raising the total number of victims to two.

Explosions were heard across Kharkiv during the night, first thought to have hit the city center, but later identified in the suburbs. Fires broke out following the strikes. Local media also reported explosions in central Kharkiv.

This attack follows earlier drone strikes on January 11 that targeted the Slobidskyi district without causing casualties. Kharkiv remains a frequent target of Russian military operations, as the region is strategically significant for Moscow.

Ukraine has repeatedly rejected Russian conditions for peace, including proposals affecting the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that a revised peace plan, originally drafted with U.S. input, is now reportedly 90% complete.

