Russian strikes kill 2, injure 33 in Ukraine over past day

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast overnight on Aug. 25, 2025. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration)

Russian strikes on Ukraine killed two people and injured 33 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 25.

Ukrainian forces downed 76 out of the 104 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

An 82-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two women and a man, aged 35, 83 and 56, suffered injuries.

A Russian attack on Staryi Saltiv, Korotych and Pidserednie in the region injured two more men and a woman.

Russia targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 40-year-old first responder near the city of Nikopol, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Five men and five women were injured in Russian drone attacks on Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration reported.

One person was killed in the village of Drobysheve in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Three more people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 43 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Three people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

News.Az