Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine cities kill at least 14

Russian forces attacked Dobropillya with missiles, rockets, and drones, damaging eight multi-storey buildings overnight on Friday, killing at least 11 people and injuring over 30, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

According to city authorities, an administrative building and 30 cars were also damaged.

And as firefighters worked at the scene trying to put out two fires in two of the buildings the Russians attacked again, damaging a fire truck.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Facebook: "After our emergency services arrived at the scene, they launched another strike, deliberately targeting the rescuers. This is a vile and inhumane intimidation tactic often used by the Russians.”

Another attack on the city of Bogodukhiv in the eastern Kharkiv region early on Saturday killed three people and injured seven others, the head of the region's military Oleg Synegubov said.

Meanwhile Russia's TASS state news agency claimed that soldiers had re-captured three villages, Viktorovka, Nikolaevka and Staraya Sorochina, from Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk region.

