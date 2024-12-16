Russian tankers damaged in Kerch Strait were carrying 62,000 barrels of oil products

+ ↺ − 16 px

How much of the fuel leaked is being determined, TASS said. It said the Volgoneft 212 was carrying roughly 4,900 tons of fuel oil at the time, and the Volgoneft 239 4,300 tons.Russia's emergencies ministry said on Monday that all 14 crew members from the Volgoneft 239 had been rescued. The vessel ran aground 80 metres from the shore near the port of Taman.The Kerch Strait, which separates mainland Russia from Moscow-annexed Crimea, is a key route for exports of Russian grain and fuel products.The spill has the potential to be one of the largest environmental disasters to affect the region in recent years.On Sunday, one crew member was killed after the Volgoneft 212 split in half with its bow sinking. Eleven others were taken to a local hospital.President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered the government to set up a working group to deal with the rescue operation and mitigate the impact of the spill, Russian news agencies cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

