Russian titanium producer VSMPO-AVISMA moves some staff to four-day week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s VSMPO-AVISMA, the world’s largest titanium producer, announced on Monday that some employees not directly involved in production, mainly administrative staff, will shift to a four-day working week.

The company said the move aims to retain highly qualified staff and maintain operational stability amid challenging market conditions. “This is not an easy decision, but it allows us to retain our team and prepare for market recovery,” the company said, adding that employees will also receive additional professional training opportunities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

VSMPO-AVISMA, which supplied titanium to Boeing and Airbus before Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, stressed that it will continue fulfilling all obligations to customers and maintain its leading position in the global titanium market.

Recent reports indicate other major Russian industrial firms are also reducing hours or furloughing staff due to slowing domestic demand and falling exports.

News.Az