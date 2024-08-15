Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk oblast; crew escapes unharmed
A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber crashed in Irkutsk Oblast, with the crew safely ejecting, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS ."On August 15, 2024, a Tu-22M3 aircraft crashed while performing a routine flight in the Irkutsk Region. The crew ejected. Their lives are not in danger. The aircraft crashed in a desolate area. There is no destruction on the ground. According to preliminary data, a technical fault is behind the crash," the ministry said in a statement.