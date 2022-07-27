Russian, Turkish presidents to discuss defense co-op in Sochi: Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss defense cooperation between the two countries at a meeting scheduled for August 5 in Sochi, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“Defense cooperation between the two countries is constantly on the agenda and the fact of cooperation in such a sensitive field makes it clear that the entire range of our relations remains at quite a high level,” Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov declined to answer if Putin and Erdogan would discuss the production of drones manufactured by Türkiye's Baykar Makina company and whether Russia sought that kind of cooperation.

CNN Turk reported earlier that Putin had allegedly suggested that the Baykar Makina company’s facility be established in Russia.

The presidents of Russia and Turkiye last met on July 19 in Tehran.

News.Az