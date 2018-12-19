Russian TV company made film about Qara Qarayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presentation of the documentary film "Qara Qarayev. Yol" (Qara Qarayev. Road") was held today in Baku in the "Nizami" cinema center, Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reported.

This film was made by Russian TV company DIVI at the request of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan in accordance with an order of President Ilham Aliyev on 100th anniversary of outstanding Azerbaijani composer Qara Qaraev.

This movie tells about life and work of outstanding Azerbaijani and Soviet composer Qara Qaraev, whose biography seems quite stable and happy.

The film includes memoirs of composer himself, as well as interviews with his students, colleagues, and relatives.

As scriptwriter Nina Smirnova told Vestnik Kavkaza, shooting lasted almost a year. They started in December of last year, and editing was completed by mid-September. According to her, this movie was filmed in several countries at once.

She also noted that the authors of this movie have been thinking about its title for a long time, and as a result, they figured out that a lot of its parts were associated with roads. The issue with its title was resolved during editing.

Executive producer Dmitry Dulov stressed that it was difficult to create a movie about such an important person. "There's a huge number of opinions on how to film, and those opinions come from people who mean a lot in this world. And it's always very hard to combine all of those opinions. In addition, many famous people participated in the shooting process, so it was necessary to deal with them all," he noted.

News.Az

News.Az