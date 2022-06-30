Russian TV host Solovyov expresses apology to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov apologized to Azerbaijan on the political talk show "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" aired on Russia 1 TV channel, News.Az reports.

“Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries is one of the main priorities of Russia's foreign policy. Personally, I fully agree with this priority. An incident on my air yesterday morning was considered unacceptable in Baku. On my behalf, I apologize to Azerbaijan because it resulted from my personal political mistake. Mistakes happen in difficult times,” Solovyov said.

On June 28, Solovyov showed disrespect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity by introducing David Babayan, a representative of the separatist regime on the Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, as "foreign minister of Artsakh" during Russia's state radio Vesti FM's Full Contact program.

News.Az