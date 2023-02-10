Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Aeroflot launches direct flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Russia's largest carrier Aeroflot will launch direct flights from Moscow to Ganja starting from March 5, according to the air carrier’s press service, News.az reports.

“Airbus A320” will carry out flights once a week on Sundays at 11:00 Moscow time.

Russian air carrier also carries out direct flights from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi to Baku.


