Russia’s CEC chief Ella Pamfilova assaulted in her house

Investigators of the Moscow Region police have opened a criminal case after Chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova was attacked, Inte

"On September 6 at about 1.30 a.m. Moscow time, police were informed about an attack on the owner of a house located in the urban area of Istra outside Moscow. Having arrived promptly, police officers established that the victim was Ella Pamfilova, chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation. A masked perpetrator broke through the window into the house patio, used a stun gun on her several times, and then absconded," TASS cited the spokeswoman as saying.



According to her, the detectives opened a criminal investigation in accordance with Article 162 Part 3 of Russia’s Criminal Code (robbery).



"The investigation is underway along with operational activities aimed at identifying, locating and detaining those involved in committing the crime," Volk concluded.

