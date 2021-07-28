Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 23,000 for the first time since June 30

Russia confirmed 22,420 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,195,232, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reported.

For the first time since June 30, less than 23,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded. In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.36%.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,579 to 5,547,529 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, about 89.5% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 798 compared to 779 the day before. In all, 156,178 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.52%.

