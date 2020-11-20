Russia’s Emergencies Ministry to build up taskforce in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is planning to build up its grouping in Nagorno-Karabakh, Head of the Ministry’s International Activity Department Vladimir Solovyov said on Friday, TASS reports.

"The grouping [of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Nagorno-Karabakh] will be increased. There are plans to send psychologists who will work there," he noted.

News.Az