Russia’s Emergencies Ministry to build up taskforce in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is planning to build up its grouping in Nagorno-Karabakh, Head of the Ministry’s International Activity Department Vladimir Solovyov said on Friday, TASS reports.

"The grouping [of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in Nagorno-Karabakh] will be increased. There are plans to send psychologists who will work there," he noted.


