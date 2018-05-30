Russia's Federation Council approves counter-sanctions law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federation Council has unanimously approved the law on counter-sanctions in response to unfriendly actions by the United States and other countries.

According to the law, the government is empowered to introduce on the basis of the Russian president’s instructions various countermeasures provided they do not apply to vital goods not manufactured in Russia and other countries, TASS recalls.

Corresponding decisions may also be made by the president on the basis of proposals from the Security Council. The government terminates the counter-measures if the circumstances that had served as the reason for taking them are eliminated.

The bill was proposed by a group of lower house members led by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, on April 13 and adopted in the third reading on May 22.

News.Az

News.Az