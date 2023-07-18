Russia's grain deal withdrawal endangers 400 million lives, Ukrainian official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of Ukraine's Presidential office claimed Tuesday that Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal exposed Moscow's aim "to endanger the lives of 400 million people ... that depend on Ukrainian food exports," News.az reports citing KyivPost.

Moscow pulled out of the agreement on Monday to widespread condemnation from Kyiv and its allies, who warned the move could worsen food insecurity and increase prices.

“The world must realize that the goal of Russia is hunger and killing people," Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak claimed in a Telegram post. "They need waves of refugees. This is how they want to weaken the West.”

News.Az