Russia's Irkut in talks with Turkish Air Carriers on MC-21 deliveries

Russia's Irkut aircraft manufacturer said Friday it is holding talks with a number of Turkish air carriers on deliveries of new MC-21 mid-haul passenger plane.

"We are in talks with several Turkish companies on MC-21 deliveries," an Irkut official told Sputnik.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a meeting of the Russia-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council in Moscow earlier on Friday that Turkish industrialists must join efforts in facilitating deliveries of MC-21 to Turkey.

