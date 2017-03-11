Yandex metrika counter

Russia's Irkut in talks with Turkish Air Carriers on MC-21 deliveries

  • World
  • Share
Russia's Irkut in talks with Turkish Air Carriers on MC-21 deliveries

Russia's Irkut aircraft manufacturer said Friday it is holding talks with a number of Turkish air carriers on deliveries of new MC-21 mid-haul passenger plane.

Russia's Irkut aircraft manufacturer said Friday it is holding talks with a number of Turkish air carriers on deliveries of new MC-21 mid-haul passenger plane, according to Sputnik International.

"We are in talks with several Turkish companies on MC-21 deliveries," an Irkut official told Sputnik.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a meeting of the Russia-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council in Moscow earlier on Friday that Turkish industrialists must join efforts in facilitating deliveries of MC-21 to Turkey.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      