Russia’s largest oil depot in Crimea ablaze -VIDEO

Fire rising above an oil depot in Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea following an attack on Oct. 13, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)

Russia’s largest oil depot in occupied Crimea caught fire again after a Ukrainian drone strike overnight head of the Russian-installed authorities. This marks the second attack on the facility in a week, following a strike on October 6.

Emergency services were reportedly responding, and no casualties have been reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 103 drones overnight across Russian and occupied Ukrainian territories, including 40 over Crimea. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

The Feodosia depot — located about 250 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory — can store up to 250,000 tons of fuel and serves as a key hub for Russian forces, transferring oil between rail, sea, and road transport.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure have reduced Moscow’s oil processing capacity by 21%, causing fuel shortages in several Russian regions, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

