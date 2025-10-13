Russia’s largest oil depot in Crimea ablaze -VIDEO
Russia’s largest oil depot in occupied Crimea caught fire again after a Ukrainian drone strike overnight head of the Russian-installed authorities. This marks the second attack on the facility in a week, following a strike on October 6.
Emergency services were reportedly responding, and no casualties have been reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
💥#Russia’s largest oil depot in #Crimea ablaze— News.Az (@news_az) October 13, 2025
Russia’s largest oil depot in occupied Crimea caught fire again after a #Ukrainian drone strike overnight head of the Russian-installed authorities. This marks the second attack on the facility in a week, following a strike on… pic.twitter.com/S0wT0swsvD
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it intercepted 103 drones overnight across Russian and occupied Ukrainian territories, including 40 over Crimea. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.
The Feodosia depot — located about 250 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory — can store up to 250,000 tons of fuel and serves as a key hub for Russian forces, transferring oil between rail, sea, and road transport.
Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure have reduced Moscow’s oil processing capacity by 21%, causing fuel shortages in several Russian regions, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.