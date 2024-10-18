Russia’s latest strategic nuclear submarine enters state trials

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Knyaz Pozharsky, a Project 955A (Borey-A) strategic nuclear-powered submarine constructed at the Sevmash Shipyard, has entered state trials, according to a source close to the Russian Navy.

"The strategic nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Knyaz Pozharsky has successfully completed shipbuilders’ sea trials and is currently undergoing state trials," the source said, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The Sevmash Shipyard floated out the strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky on February 3. The sub is set to join the Russian Navy by the end of 2024.The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky is the eighth in a series of Borey/Borey-A nuclear-powered subs. Each submarine carries 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle) warheads developed by the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology.

News.Az