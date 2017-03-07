Russia’s Medvedev congratulates Azerbaijani First VP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Trend reports.

“Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the remarkable holiday of March 8, the International Women’s Day,” Medvedev said in the congratulatory message. “This day gives people warmth, smile and bright emotions. A period of renewal, spring brings us joy and enthusiasm. On March 8, all our best wishes and most sincere words go to women.”

“You give attention and care to your family, friends and colleagues, and create an environment of comfort and harmony at home,” Medvedev said. “May success attend all your endeavors, and I wish your relatives and close ones happiness and well-being. I wish you robust health, and extend my best regards to you.”

News.Az

