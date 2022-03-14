Russia’s military ops in Ukraine going on as planned: Kremlin’s spokesman

Russia’s military operations in Ukraine are going on as planned, Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“The military operations continue as planned and will be completed on time,” Peskov said, without providing the exact date for the end of hostilities.

The Kremlin’s spokesman did not rule out the possibility of taking full control of Ukraine’s major cities.

“We are trying to ensure the safety of civilians as much as possible. Also, it is possible to take full control of all major cities under full siege,” Peskov added.

News.Az