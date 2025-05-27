Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s push in northeast Ukraine may aim to create a ‘buffer zone’

Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, a move Ukrainian regional authorities suggest may be part of Moscow’s efforts to establish “buffer zones” along the border.

The head of the Sumy region Oleh Hryhorov said Russian forces have seized four villages and that fighting is continuing near other settlements in the area "with the aim of setting up a so-called 'buffer zone'", News.Az reports citing BBC.

Russia maintains it has captured six villages in Sumy so far.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a plan to create "security buffer zones" along the border. "Enemy firing points are being actively suppressed, the work is under way," he said.


