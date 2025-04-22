Russia’s Putin announces plan to hold summit with Arab countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will be glad to see Oman at a summit between the League of Arab States and Russia, President Vladimir Putin told Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

"We plan to hold a summit between Russia and Arab countries this year. Many of our friends in the Arab world support this idea. If, Your Majesty, you can find the time, we would be glad to see you at this summit of the League of Arab States and Russia," Putin said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Russian President assured the Sultan of Oman that the Russian side was very happy to see him at the talks in Moscow.

"Welcome to Russia," Putin summed up.

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said is in Russia on a state visit. He is holding talks with Putin in the Kremlin today. The leaders are expected to discuss the main avenues for the development of cooperation between Moscow and Muscat, including in the trade, economic, financial, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Current international issues are also on the agenda. It is possible that the Iranian nuclear program will be mentioned.

News.Az