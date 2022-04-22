Russia’s Putin invited to G20 summit in Bali

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, said Sri Mulyani, finance minister of Indonesia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He was speaking in a debate on the sidelines of the 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Asked about Putin’s possible participation in the G20 summit in Bali this fall, the minister said. “We have invited, because the invitations are sent to the leaders in advance. All G20 countries have already received their invitations.”

News.Az