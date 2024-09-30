Russia’s Putin reaffirms commitment to achieve goals in Ukraine war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Monday that Moscow will achieve all its objectives in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

"The truth is on our side. All goals set will be achieved," Putin said in a video message released to mark the second anniversary of what Russia calls "Reunification Day" — when Moscow annexed four Ukrainian regions, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. He also slammed "Western elites" who "turned Ukraine into their colony, a military base aimed at Russia" and who fanned "hate, radical nationalism... hostility to everything Russian.""Today, we are fighting for a secure, prosperous future for our children and grandchildren," Putin added.

