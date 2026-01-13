Russia’s Roszarubezhneft seeks to expand Venezuelan oil assets

Roszarubezhneft also said its efforts will focus on advancing related infrastructure and responding effectively to emerging challenges as they arise.

In a statement, the company emphasized that it remains committed to honoring all of its responsibilities while working closely with partners to ensure the sustainable development of joint oil production projects, News.Az reports, citing TASS .

Based on the agreements reached and investments made, Roszarubezhneft intends to continue steadily developing its assets together with the Venezuelan side, "carry out joint projects and expand industrial and technological cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual respect for property, and investment protection," the company noted.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.