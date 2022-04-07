Russia's suspension from UNHRC a meaningful step by int'l community: Biden

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden Thursday lauded the UN General Assembly decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, describing it as a meaningful step by the international community, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti

"This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how Putin's war has made Russia an international pariah," Biden said hours after the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the UNHRC with 93-24 votes and 58 abstentions.

Biden said the United States worked closely with its allies and partners around the world to drive this vote because Russia is committing gross and systemic violations of human rights.

"Russian forces are committing war crimes. Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council. After today's historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council's work or spread its disinformation there as the Council's Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia's violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine," he said.

On Russia's suspension from UNHRC, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a separate statement, said a wrong has been righted.

"Today a wrong has been righted. The world is sending another clear signal that Russia must immediately and unconditionally cease its war of aggression against Ukraine and honour the principles enshrined in the UN Charter," Blinken said after the UNGA suspended Russia from UNHRC.

"By suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, countries around the world chose to hold Moscow to account today for gross and systematic violations of human rights in its premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war of choice against Ukraine. We have seen growing evidence of Russia's brutal disregard for international law and human rights in Ukraine, most notably in the death and devastation it has caused in communities such as Bucha, Irpin, and Mariupol," Blinken said.

News.Az